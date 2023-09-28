Tolerance.ca
Americas: Brazil can become the next country to step up to guarantee the right to abortion

By Amnesty International
To mark International Safe Abortion Day on 28 September, Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International, said: “Despite the green wave’s numerous victories in the Americas over the last few years, the rights gained and the opportunities to expand abortion protections are under attack by anti-rights actors. The overturning of Roe v. Wade in the […] The post Americas: Brazil can become the next country to step up to guarantee the right to abortion appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
