Human Rights Observatory

Virtual reality can help emergency services navigate the complexities of real-life crises

By Brandon May, Lecturer in Criminology, University of Winchester
Selina Robinson, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Investigation, University of Winchester
The UK has experienced several terrorist attacks, from the 2005 London bombings, to the devastating events at Manchester Arena and London Bridge in 2017. These tragic incidents not only resulted in the loss of innocent lives but were also immensely challenging for emergency response teams.

Each of these events required coordination between several different emergency services: the police, fire services and medical teams. Combining expertise…The Conversation


