Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How community gardening could ease your climate concerns

By Jose Yong, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Every day, we are bombarded with messages about a world in crisis. Alongside the ongoing reminders of wars, economic recessions and social unrest is news about natural disasters and extreme weather – be that prolonged droughts, freak heatwaves and wildfires or devastating floods and landslides.

It’s possible that our growing awareness of climate issues may arise from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
