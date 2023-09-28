Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Karabakh exodus continues, indigenous rights, UN steps up bid to curb food waste

More than 50,000 refugees have arrived in Armenia from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and their number is increasing “by the hour”, UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said on Thursday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Inside the search for the unmarked graves of children lost to Indian Residential Schools — Podcast
~ Residential school deaths are significantly higher than previously reported
~ I'm a microbiologist and here's what (and where) I never eat
~ Ukraine war: Putin avoids further mobilisation while Kyiv suffers manpower shortage
~ Virtual reality can help emergency services navigate the complexities of real-life crises
~ Face pareidolia: how pregnant women could help us understand why we see faces in inanimate objects
~ How community gardening could ease your climate concerns
~ Hepatitis C: Britons getting tattoos and cosmetic procedures abroad may be at risk – here's how to avoid it
~ The surprisingly punk fashion of the Bloomsbury set, including Virginia Woolf and Vanessa Bell
~ The UK has relatively few armed police – but their specialist squads are hotbeds of 'warrior culture'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter