Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sea glass, a treasure formed from trash, is on the decline as single-use plastic takes over

By Lori Weeden, Teaching Professor of Environmental Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, UMass Lowell
When you stroll along a beach, you may look down and spot colorful bits of worn glass mixed in with the sand. But the little treasures you’ve found actually began as discarded trash.

As an environmental science professor, I find these gifts from the sea particularly interesting. I have analyzed sand from across the world and added samples, including one of sea glass, into a collection for the environmental, earth and atmospheric sciences at UMass Lowell. The way this trash-turned-treasure washes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why so many women in Spain are choosing to donate their eggs – The Conversation Weekly podcast
~ American Climate Corps: Biden's new green jobs initiative delivers more promises than details
~ We asked 1,000 Zimbabweans what they think of China's influence on their country − only 37% viewed it favorably
~ A solution to America's K-12 STEM teacher shortage: Endowed chairs
~ Tracking daily step counts can be a useful tool for weight management – an exercise scientist parses the science
~ Your microbes live on after you die − a microbiologist explains how your necrobiome recycles your body to nourish new life
~ Juries that don't understand forensic science can send innocent people to prison − a short training video could help
~ Tropical climates are the most biodiverse on Earth − but it's not only because of how warm and wet they are
~ Government shutdowns hurt federal worker morale, long after paychecks resume − especially for those considered 'nonessential'
~ Taylor Swift and the end of the Hollywood writers strike – a tale of two media narratives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter