Juries that don't understand forensic science can send innocent people to prison − a short training video could help
By Devon LaBat, Doctoral Candidate in Legal Psychology, Florida International University
Deborah Goldfarb, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Florida International University
Jacqueline R. Evans, Associate Professor of Psychology, Florida International University
Nadja Schreiber Compo, Professor of Psychology, Florida International University
Educating mock jurors about what kinds of statements are appropriate − or not − led to more critical assessments of forensic testimony and improved the quality of their decisions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 28, 2023