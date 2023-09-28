Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tropical climates are the most biodiverse on Earth − but it's not only because of how warm and wet they are

By Marco Túlio Pacheco Coelho, Postdoctoral research associate, Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL)
Catherine Graham, Senior Researcher at Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research and Adjunct Associate Professor of Ecology and Evolution, Stony Brook University (The State University of New York)
Dave Roberts, Professor Emeritus of Ecology, Montana State University
A new study reveals how the geography of global climates influences the rich patterns of species diversity in an ever-changing world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why so many women in Spain are choosing to donate their eggs – The Conversation Weekly podcast
~ American Climate Corps: Biden's new green jobs initiative delivers more promises than details
~ We asked 1,000 Zimbabweans what they think of China's influence on their country − only 37% viewed it favorably
~ A solution to America's K-12 STEM teacher shortage: Endowed chairs
~ Tracking daily step counts can be a useful tool for weight management – an exercise scientist parses the science
~ Your microbes live on after you die − a microbiologist explains how your necrobiome recycles your body to nourish new life
~ Sea glass, a treasure formed from trash, is on the decline as single-use plastic takes over
~ Juries that don't understand forensic science can send innocent people to prison − a short training video could help
~ Government shutdowns hurt federal worker morale, long after paychecks resume − especially for those considered 'nonessential'
~ Taylor Swift and the end of the Hollywood writers strike – a tale of two media narratives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter