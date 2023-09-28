Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taylor Swift and the end of the Hollywood writers strike – a tale of two media narratives

By Aarushi Bhandari, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Davidson College
What does it say about the online media ecosystem when the end of a 146-day strike is buried under headlines and posts about Swift’s budding romance with NFL star Travis Kelce?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
