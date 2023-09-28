The UN and the multilateral system are in crisis – what the Global South must do
By Monica Herz, Full Professor, Institute of International Relations (PUC-Rio), Associate Dean for Research of the Social Science Center (PUC-Rio), Senior Researcher, BRICS Policy Center, Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio)
Giancarlo Summa, Co-fundador com Mônica Herz do projeto MUDRAL (Multilateralismo e Direita Radical na América Latina), Pesquisador no Centre d'Études Sociologiques et Politiques Raymond Aron (CESPRA), École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (EHESS)
The war in Ukraine is both a symptom and a cause of a paralysing crisis in the international system. It is up to the Global South to reform the multilateral system.
- Thursday, September 28, 2023