In fractious debate, GOP candidates find common ground on cause of inflation woes and need for school choice

By Ryan Herzog, Associate Professor of Economics, Gonzaga University
Celeste K. Carruthers, Professor of Economics, University of Tennessee
It was a night in which even “the great communicator” himself may have struggled to be heard.

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Sept. 27, 2023, seven Republican candidates looking to become the leading challenger to the absent GOP frontrunner Donald Trump interrupted, cross-talked and bickered – often to the exasperation of…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
