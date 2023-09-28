Tolerance.ca
EU: AI Act must ban dangerous, AI-powered technologies in historic law

By Amnesty International
The European Union (EU) must ban dangerous, AI-powered technologies in the AI Act, Amnesty International said today, as the bloc aims to finalize the world’s first comprehensive AI rulebook this fall.   Numerous states across the globe have deployed unregulated AI systems to assess welfare claims, monitor public spaces, or determine someone’s likelihood of committing a […] The post EU: AI Act must ban dangerous, AI-powered technologies in historic law   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
