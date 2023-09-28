Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Commission Should Stop Ignoring Tunisia’s Abuses Against Migrants

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Tunisian President Kais Saied, centre, right and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, right, at the presidential palace in Carthage, Tunisia, July 16, 2023.  © 2023 Tunisian Presidency/AP Images In a move terrible for human rights, the European Union Commission announced on Friday it will go ahead with a controversial deal on migration control, reached in July, by imminently releasing 67 million euros to Tunisia despite an absence of any specific human rights guarantees…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The green energy surge still isn't enough for 1.5 degrees. We'll have to overshoot, adapt and soak up carbon dioxide
~ In fractious debate, GOP candidates find common ground on cause of inflation woes and need for school choice
~ Australian universities have dropped in the latest round of global rankings – should we be worried?
~ What causes lithium-ion battery fires? Why are they so intense? And how should they be fought? An expert explains
~ EU: AI Act must ban dangerous, AI-powered technologies in historic law
~ Beyond the PwC scandal, there’s a growing case for a royal commission into Australia’s ruthless corporate greed
~ A journey of discovery and identity formation: The Dictionary of Lost Words makes its wonderful stage debut
~ UN Rights Body Should Extend Ethiopia Investigations
~ We should use Australia's environment laws to protect our 'living wonders' from new coal and gas projects
~ 4 ways to support someone with dementia during extreme heat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter