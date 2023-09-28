Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond the PwC scandal, there’s a growing case for a royal commission into Australia’s ruthless corporate greed

By Carl Rhodes, Professor of Organization Studies, University of Technology Sydney
A new review found PwC Australia had a “whatever it takes” culture, making those raking in the most money “untouchables”. Australians need to know if that culture has infiltrated other big businesses.The Conversation


