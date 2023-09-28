Tolerance.ca
A journey of discovery and identity formation: The Dictionary of Lost Words makes its wonderful stage debut

By Russell Fewster, Lecturer in Performing Arts, University of South Australia
The Dictionary of Lost Words follows Esme as she navigates the patriarchal world of Victorian England. While her father and colleagues construct the Oxford English Dictionary, Esme begins to form her own dictionary – particularly the words spoken by women and the working class who have been excluded.

Along the way she is buffeted by the seismic events of the early 20th century in the suffrage movement and the first world war.

Verity Laughton’s stage adaptation of Pip Williams’ best-selling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
