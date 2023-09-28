Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Body Should Extend Ethiopia Investigations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced persons center in northern Ethiopia where many still suffer from the effects of the war that began in 2020, August 14, 2023. © 2023 Edgar GutiÈrrez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo Last week, an independent United Nations inquiry into serious violations committed since the outbreak of armed conflict in northern Ethiopia released a report to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. Its findings are chilling. The report, by the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE), exposes wide-ranging atrocities during the conflict, documenting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
