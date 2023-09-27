Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine and Russia traded barbs in the UN's top court over the legality of the invasion. What could happen next in the case?

By Juliette McIntyre, Lecturer in Law, University of South Australia
Ukraine is seeking compensation from Russia in the case, but the International Court of Justice needs to agree to hear it first.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
