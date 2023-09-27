Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US/Haiti: Suspend Deportation Flights to Haiti

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Haitian community leaders, immigrant community members, and their supporters gather on October 22, 2021 at the Newark Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Newark, New Jersey to demand that President Biden's administration stop deportations of Haitians. © Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images (Washington, DC) – The United States government should suspend deportation flights to Haiti, 74 organizations including Human Rights Watch said on September 26, 2023, in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. The groups urged him to suspend all…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ GOP shutdown threat is the wrong way to win a budget war − history shows a better strategy for reducing the deficit
~ Canadian media is far too reliant on U.S. tech. Here's what the government can do about it
~ Will AI kill our creativity? It could – if we don’t start to value and protect the traits that make us human
~ Gabor Maté claims trauma contributes to everything: from cancer to ADHD. But what does the evidence say?
~ The disability royal commission delivers its findings today. We must all listen to end violence, abuse and neglect
~ Even if Qantas is fined hundreds of millions it is likely to continue to take us for granted
~ Ukraine and Russia traded barbs in the UN's top court over the legality of the invasion. What could happen next in the case?
~ Transportation paved the way for colonization — it can also support reconciliation
~ Extreme heat, extreme inequality: Addressing climate justice in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
~ Hidden in plain sight: Women face subtle forms of discrimination and bias in the workplace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter