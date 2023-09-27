Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Forcing people to repay welfare ‘loans’ traps them in a poverty cycle – where is the policy debate about that?

By Hanna Wilberg, Associate professor - Law, University of Auckland
People on benefits are borrowing from the government to pay for essentials like power bills and car repairs. But repayments leave them with even less than before.The Conversation


