Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somali piracy, once an unsolvable security threat, has almost completely stopped. Here's why

By Peter Viggo Jakobsen, Associate professor, Royal Danish Defence College
In 2011, pirates carried out 212 attacks in a vast area spanning Somali waters, the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, actions that the World Bank said cost the world economy US$18 billion a year.

Armed pirates hijacked ships as far away as 1,000 nautical miles from the Somali coast. They held the ships and crews for ransom. The World Bank estimates that Somali pirates received…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A lasting legacy of Ignacio Tomichá Chuvé: Revitalizing the Besɨro language on the internet
~ Portuguese youths sue 33 European governments at EU court in largest climate case ever
~ Lagos building collapses: we used machine learning to show where and why they happen
~ Meteorite discovery: unusual finds by South African farmer add to space rock heritage
~ Do liposomes make food supplements more effective? A chemistry expert explains common myths about these products
~ Green fuels in shipping face major challenges for 2050 net zero target
~ The silence around vulval cancer means people are missing the signs that they have it
~ Creatine supplement may help relieve some long COVID symptoms
~ Threats of failure motivate some students – but it's not a technique to use on the whole class
~ Antimatter: we cracked how gravity affects it – here's what it means for our understanding of the universe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter