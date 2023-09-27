Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The silence around vulval cancer means people are missing the signs that they have it

By Sophie Rees, Research Fellow, University of Bristol
Most people have heard of cervical, ovarian, and perhaps womb cancer, but there is one gynaecological cancer that is seldom mentioned: vulval cancer.

That silence is deadly. According to Cancer Research UK, 69% of vulval cancers are considered preventable. In late-stage cancer, the treatment may be devastating and in extreme cases can involve removing the entire vulva, so increasing awareness is vital.

However, taboos…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
