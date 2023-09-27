Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why central banks should stop raising interest rates

By Muhammad Ali Nasir, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Leeds
Central banks balance different factors when raising rates – or not – including inflation and the labour market. But what other countries are doing also has an effect.The Conversation


