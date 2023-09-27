Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does AI have a right to free speech? Only if it supports our right to free thought

By Simon McCarthy-Jones, Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology and Neuropsychology, Trinity College Dublin
The world has witnessed breathtaking advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI), with ChatGPT being one of the best known examples. To prevent harm and misuse of the technology, politicians are now considering regulating AI. Yet they face an overlooked barrier: AI may have a right to free speech.

Under international law, humans possess an inviolable right to freedom of thought. As part…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Word from The Hill: Assessing Daniel Andrews, the extraordinary Pezzullo story, senators give Qantas chiefs a hard time
~ Portuguese youths sue 32 European governments at EU court in largest climate case ever
~ Who is Jacinta Allan, Victoria's new premier?
~ Is TikTok right – will eating three carrots a day really give me a natural tan?
~ Australian parliamentarians visit Washington to lobby for Julian Assange's release
~ Vietnam: Drop Charges Against Climate Activist
~ India: Government weaponizing terrorism financing watchdog recommendations against civil society
~ Citizen scientists collect more nature data than ever, showing us where common and threatened species live
~ Nobody knows how consciousness works – but top researchers are fighting over which theories are really science
~ China's new anti-espionage law is sending a chill through foreign corporations and citizens alike
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter