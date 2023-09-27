Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Portuguese youths sue 32 European governments at EU court in largest climate case ever

By Marta Torre-Schaub, Directrice de recherche CNRS, juriste, spécialiste du changement climatique et du droit de l’environnement et la santé, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
In a momentous case, young people will seek to draw among a range of principles from human rights, such as that of effectiveness, to arm-twist governments into impactful climate action.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
