Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who is Jacinta Allan, Victoria's new premier?

By Zareh Ghazarian, Senior Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, Monash University
The new premier has a great deal of experience in politics, but inherits the premiership with the state facing a series of major economic problems.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
