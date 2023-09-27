Tolerance.ca
Is TikTok right – will eating three carrots a day really give me a natural tan?

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Emily Burch, Dietitian, Researcher & Lecturer, Southern Cross University
A beauty trend gaining popularity on TikTok, dubbed the “carrot tan”, claims eating three carrots a day will give you a natural tan.



But can this really give you a natural glow? And is it healthy?

Read more: Explainer:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
