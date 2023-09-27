Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Citizen scientists collect more nature data than ever, showing us where common and threatened species live

By Erin Roger, Sector Lead, CSIRO
Cameron Slatyer, Project Manager, Atlas of Living Australia, CSIRO, CSIRO
Dax Kellie, Science Lead | Data Analyst, CSIRO
Citizen science isn’t new anymore. For decades, keen amateur naturalists have been gathering data about nature and the environment around them – and sharing it.

But what is new is the rate at which citizen scientists are collecting and sharing useful data. Last year, 10 million observations of species were collected. Our new research shows 9.6 million of those came from citizen scientists. It makes intuitive sense. There are only so many professional researchers. But nearly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australian parliamentarians visit Washington to lobby for Julian Assange's release
~ Vietnam: Drop Charges Against Climate Activist
~ India: Government weaponizing terrorism financing watchdog recommendations against civil society
~ Nobody knows how consciousness works – but top researchers are fighting over which theories are really science
~ China's new anti-espionage law is sending a chill through foreign corporations and citizens alike
~ Family vlogs can entertain, empower and exploit
~ Ruapehu has had a great ski season – but we need to reimagine the future of NZ’s iconic volcano
~ Iraqi Assyrians struggle for freedom of expression amid political and extremist threats
~ Canada's House speaker quits: What the Hunka scandal reveals about Second World War complexities
~ Wildland firefighters face a huge pay cut without action by Congress – here's how physically demanding this lifesaving job is
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter