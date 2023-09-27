Citizen scientists collect more nature data than ever, showing us where common and threatened species live
By Erin Roger, Sector Lead, CSIRO
Cameron Slatyer, Project Manager, Atlas of Living Australia, CSIRO, CSIRO
Dax Kellie, Science Lead | Data Analyst, CSIRO
Citizen science isn’t new anymore. For decades, keen amateur naturalists have been gathering data about nature and the environment around them – and sharing it.
But what is new is the rate at which citizen scientists are collecting and sharing useful data. Last year, 10 million observations of species were collected. Our new research shows 9.6 million of those came from citizen scientists. It makes intuitive sense. There are only so many professional researchers. But nearly…
