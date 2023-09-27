Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nobody knows how consciousness works – but top researchers are fighting over which theories are really science

By Tim Bayne, Professor of Philosophy, Monash University
Science is hard. The science of consciousness is particularly hard, beset with philosophical difficulties and a scarcity of experimental data.

So in June, when the results of a head-to-head experimental contest between two rival theories were announced at the 26th annual meeting of the Association for the Scientific Study of Consciousness in New York City, they were met with some fanfare.

The results were inconclusive, with some favouring “integrated information theory” and others lending weight to the “global workspace theory”. The outcome was covered in both


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australian parliamentarians visit Washington to lobby for Julian Assange's release
~ Vietnam: Drop Charges Against Climate Activist
~ India: Government weaponizing terrorism financing watchdog recommendations against civil society
~ Citizen scientists collect more nature data than ever, showing us where common and threatened species live
~ China's new anti-espionage law is sending a chill through foreign corporations and citizens alike
~ Family vlogs can entertain, empower and exploit
~ Ruapehu has had a great ski season – but we need to reimagine the future of NZ’s iconic volcano
~ Iraqi Assyrians struggle for freedom of expression amid political and extremist threats
~ Canada's House speaker quits: What the Hunka scandal reveals about Second World War complexities
~ Wildland firefighters face a huge pay cut without action by Congress – here's how physically demanding this lifesaving job is
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter