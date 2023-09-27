Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China's new anti-espionage law is sending a chill through foreign corporations and citizens alike

By Marina Yue Zhang, Associate Professor, University of Technology Sydney
The revised law is targeting not only Westerners working in China, but also Chinese nationals who work for foreign companies or organisations or interact with foreigners in any way.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
