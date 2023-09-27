Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Drop Charges Against Climate Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image 2018 Obama scholar Hoang Thi Minh Hong © Private (Bangkok) - The Vietnamese government should immediately drop all charges against the prominent environmental activist Hoang Thi Minh Hong and unconditionally release her, Human Rights Watch said today. A court in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to hear her criminal case on September 28, 2023. On May 30, Ho Chi Minh City police arrested Hoang Thi Minh Hong on tax evasion charges, which carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison plus fines. In October 2022, she had abruptly shut down without explanation CHANGE VN,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
