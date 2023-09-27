Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Government weaponizing terrorism financing watchdog recommendations against civil society

By Amnesty International
Indian authorities are exploiting the recommendations of a global terrorism financing and money laundering watchdog to target civil society groups and activists and deliberately hinder their work, said Amnesty International in a new briefing released today. “Weaponizing counter-terrorism: India’s exploitation of terrorism financing assessments to target civil society” reveals how the recommendations of the Financial […] The post India: Government weaponizing terrorism financing watchdog recommendations against civil society appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


