Human Rights Observatory

New study shows we can create value from food waste by turning it into a highly desirable material – nanocellulose

By Alan Labas, Lecturer in Management, Federation University Australia
Benjamin Matthew Long, Senior Lecturer, Chemistry, Federation University Australia
Dylan Liu, Lecturer in Food Science and Sustainability, Federation University Australia
Food waste is a global problem with approximately 1.3 billion tonnes of food wasted each year throughout the food lifecycle – from the farm to food manufacturers and households.

Across the food supply chain, Australians waste around 7.6 million tonnes of food each year. This costs our economy approximately…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
