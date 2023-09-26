Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What do we know about long COVID in kids? And what do I do if I think my child has it?

By Shidan Tosif, Honorary Clinical Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
While COVID in children has generally been milder than in adults, there are concerns long COVID may be a major consequence for children and young people arising from the pandemic.

Long COVID, also known as “post-COVID condition” is an umbrella term for a range of symptoms that can persist for months after the initial acute phase of COVID. Long COVID may include fatigue, post-exertional malaise, disordered sleep, cognitive difficulties, pain, anxiety and depression. These symptoms can impact people of any…The Conversation


