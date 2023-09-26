Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

7 ways to look after yourself and your community before and after the Voice referendum

By Jacob Prehn, Associate Dean Indigenous College of Arts, Law, and Education; Senior Lecturer - Indigenous Fellow, Social Work, University of Tasmania
Joselynn Baltra-Ulloa, Senior Lecturer in Social Work - School of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania
Justin Canty, Lecturer in Social Work - School of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania
Kate Vincent, Lecturer in Social Work, Social Work Program Convenor, University of Tasmania
Milena Heinsch, Professor and Head of Social Work, University of Tasmania
The Voice to Parliament referendum is bringing about harmful discussions, affecting First Nations people. There are ways to support better wellbeing during this time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iraqi Assyrians struggle for freedom of expression amid political and extremist threats
~ Canada's House speaker quits: What the Hunka scandal reveals about Second World War complexities
~ Wildland firefighters face a huge pay cut without action by Congress – here's how physically demanding this lifesaving job is
~ Playful whales can use seaweed as a hat – or exfoliant. This "kelping" behaviour is more common than we realised
~ New study shows we can create value from food waste by turning it into a highly desirable material – nanocellulose
~ What do we know about long COVID in kids? And what do I do if I think my child has it?
~ Why the Voice could be a bulwark against Trumpism gaining a stronger foothold in Australia
~ Millie Bobby Brown's debut novel is a bestseller. Does it matter that the 19-year-old actor didn't write it?
~ Are seniors being pressured into retirement homes by lack of community services?
~ Reclaiming Dada women's art history shouldn't mean amplifying orientalism and sexism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter