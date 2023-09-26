Tolerance.ca
Are seniors being pressured into retirement homes by lack of community services?

By George A Heckman, Schlegel Research Chair in Geriatric Medicine, Associate Professor, University of Waterloo
Andrew Costa, Associate Professor | Schlegel Chair in Clinical Epidemiology & Aging | Canada Research Chair in Integrated Care for Seniors, McMaster University
Ads for retirement homes often feature an older couple relaxing in comfortable surroundings, playing a board game or enjoying a meal with friends. They look well — and young for their age — with broad smiles and perfect silver hair.

These ads offer worry-free, active retirement living at its fullest, complete with delicious and nutritious food. It looks like a wonderful lifestyle choice.

But is it really a lifestyle choice? Or, is it imposed upon older adults by fragmented and under-resourced primary and community care services?

Assisted living


In…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
