Are seniors being pressured into retirement homes by lack of community services?
By George A Heckman, Schlegel Research Chair in Geriatric Medicine, Associate Professor, University of Waterloo
Andrew Costa, Associate Professor | Schlegel Chair in Clinical Epidemiology & Aging | Canada Research Chair in Integrated Care for Seniors, McMaster University
Ads for retirement homes often feature an older couple relaxing in comfortable surroundings, playing a board game or enjoying a meal with friends. They look well — and young for their age — with broad smiles and perfect silver hair.
These ads offer worry-free, active retirement living at its fullest, complete with delicious and nutritious food. It looks like a wonderful lifestyle choice.
But is it really a lifestyle choice? Or, is it imposed upon older adults by fragmented and under-resourced primary and community care services?
Assisted living
In…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 26, 2023