Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: ‘Inhumanity in its vilest form’ continues, warns Türk

The UN human rights chief on Tuesday presented another grim assessment of the situation in Myanmar, detailing escalating horrors inflicted by the military on civilians in the country.


~ Rights experts warn against forced separation of Uyghur children in China
~ Breaking down India's new data protection law: Good, bad, or ugly?
~ Nagorno-Karabakh: crisis in the Caucasus could destabilise the whole of Eurasia
~ Israel-Palestine: the legacy of Oslo and the future of a two-state solution – podcast
~ Breathing through your nose when you exercise may make your runs easier
~ Online abuse could drive women out of political life – the time to act is now
~ NZ's Green Party is 'filling the void on the left' as voters grow frustrated with Labour's centrist shift
~ Supreme Court supermajority will clarify its constitutional revolution this year, deciding cases on guns and regulations
~ US Rebukes Egypt for Using Child Soldiers
~ World News in Brief: Crisis deepens for Mali’s children, human rights updates from Brazil, Montenegro
