Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Breaking down India's new data protection law: Good, bad, or ugly?

By Alok Prasanna Kumar
While the previous versions of the law have been criticised for not doing enough, the DPDP Act gives the government the power to grant blanket exemptions to any government, or government body.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: ‘Inhumanity in its vilest form’ continues, warns Türk
~ Rights experts warn against forced separation of Uyghur children in China
~ Nagorno-Karabakh: crisis in the Caucasus could destabilise the whole of Eurasia
~ Israel-Palestine: the legacy of Oslo and the future of a two-state solution – podcast
~ Breathing through your nose when you exercise may make your runs easier
~ Online abuse could drive women out of political life – the time to act is now
~ NZ's Green Party is 'filling the void on the left' as voters grow frustrated with Labour's centrist shift
~ Supreme Court supermajority will clarify its constitutional revolution this year, deciding cases on guns and regulations
~ US Rebukes Egypt for Using Child Soldiers
~ World News in Brief: Crisis deepens for Mali’s children, human rights updates from Brazil, Montenegro
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter