Nagorno-Karabakh: crisis in the Caucasus could destabilise the whole of Eurasia

By Anna Matveeva, Visiting Senior Research Fellow, King's Russia Institute, King's College London
In the past few days there has been a steady stream of ethnic Armenians fleeing the contested region of Narogno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan launched a 24-hour assault on the Armenian enclave, which is surrounded by Azerbaijani territory, on September 19 and, following a ceasefire brokered the following day, refugees have been allowed to leave via the narrow Lachin corridor, which connects the enclave with Armenia.

As of September 26, 19,000 people had made the crossing since it was opened on September 24.…The Conversation


