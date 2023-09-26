Breathing through your nose when you exercise may make your runs easier
By Dan Gordon, Associate Professor, Cardiorespiratory Exercise Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Chloe French, PhD Candidate in Sport and Exercise Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Jonathan Melville, PhD Candidate, Sport and Exercise Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Breathing is subconscious. We don’t have to think about it – it just happens. But when we exercise, many of us become more aware of it than we normally are – sometimes thinking about every breath we take.
During low and moderate-intensity exercises (such as walking and cycling), the majority of us breathe in through our nose and out through our mouths. But the more intense the exercise becomes, the more we tend to breathe entirely through our…
- Tuesday, September 26, 2023