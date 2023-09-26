Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Breathing through your nose when you exercise may make your runs easier

By Dan Gordon, Associate Professor, Cardiorespiratory Exercise Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Chloe French, PhD Candidate in Sport and Exercise Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Jonathan Melville, PhD Candidate, Sport and Exercise Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Breathing is subconscious. We don’t have to think about it – it just happens. But when we exercise, many of us become more aware of it than we normally are – sometimes thinking about every breath we take.

During low and moderate-intensity exercises (such as walking and cycling), the majority of us breathe in through our nose and out through our mouths. But the more intense the exercise becomes, the more we tend to breathe entirely through our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: ‘Inhumanity in its vilest form’ continues, warns Türk
~ Rights experts warn against forced separation of Uyghur children in China
~ Breaking down India's new data protection law: Good, bad, or ugly?
~ Nagorno-Karabakh: crisis in the Caucasus could destabilise the whole of Eurasia
~ Israel-Palestine: the legacy of Oslo and the future of a two-state solution – podcast
~ Online abuse could drive women out of political life – the time to act is now
~ NZ's Green Party is 'filling the void on the left' as voters grow frustrated with Labour's centrist shift
~ Supreme Court supermajority will clarify its constitutional revolution this year, deciding cases on guns and regulations
~ US Rebukes Egypt for Using Child Soldiers
~ World News in Brief: Crisis deepens for Mali’s children, human rights updates from Brazil, Montenegro
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter