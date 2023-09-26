Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Online abuse could drive women out of political life – the time to act is now

By Tom Felle, Associate Professor of Journalism, University of Galway
It is becoming increasingly evident that life in modern politics is presenting women with a stark choice – endure almost constant online threats and abuse or get out of public life.

Jacinda Ardern, the former prime minister of New Zealand, and Sanna Marin, the former prime minister of Finland, are the two highest profile cases, but the problem is widespread.

Elected representatives have always faced criticism and public scrutiny.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: ‘Inhumanity in its vilest form’ continues, warns Türk
~ Rights experts warn against forced separation of Uyghur children in China
~ Breaking down India's new data protection law: Good, bad, or ugly?
~ Nagorno-Karabakh: crisis in the Caucasus could destabilise the whole of Eurasia
~ Israel-Palestine: the legacy of Oslo and the future of a two-state solution – podcast
~ Breathing through your nose when you exercise may make your runs easier
~ NZ's Green Party is 'filling the void on the left' as voters grow frustrated with Labour's centrist shift
~ Supreme Court supermajority will clarify its constitutional revolution this year, deciding cases on guns and regulations
~ US Rebukes Egypt for Using Child Soldiers
~ World News in Brief: Crisis deepens for Mali’s children, human rights updates from Brazil, Montenegro
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter