Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court supermajority will clarify its constitutional revolution this year, deciding cases on guns and regulations

By Morgan Marietta, Professor of Political Science, University of Texas at Arlington
The Supreme Court in recent terms has upended the interpretation of core laws. This term, the justices will decide just how far this revolution goes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
