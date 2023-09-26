Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Rebukes Egypt for Using Child Soldiers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egyptian army soldiers guard the entrance of tunnels and the Suez Canal area, in Ismailia, Egypt, November 17, 2019. © 2019 REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany The United States Department of State recently added Egypt to its list of countries implicated in using child soldiers. The unprecedented step was based on independent reports that the Egyptian military conducted joint operations with allied militia groups in North Sinai that recruited children, including some used in hostilities against the armed group Wilayat Sina, which is linked to the Islamic State (also known…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nagorno-Karabakh: crisis in the Caucasus could destabilise the whole of Eurasia
~ Israel-Palestine: the legacy of Oslo and the future of a two-state solution – podcast
~ Breathing through your nose when you exercise may make your runs easier
~ Online abuse could drive women out of political life – the time to act is now
~ NZ's Green Party is 'filling the void on the left' as voters grow frustrated with Labour's centrist shift
~ Supreme Court supermajority will clarify its constitutional revolution this year, deciding cases on guns and regulations
~ World News in Brief: Crisis deepens for Mali’s children, human rights updates from Brazil, Montenegro
~ UNHCR increasingly concerned for refugees fleeing Karabakh region
~ An entry fee may not be enough to save Venice from 20 million tourists
~ On Sukkot, the Jewish ‘Festival of booths,’ each sukkah is as unique as the person who builds it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter