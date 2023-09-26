Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The family home in South African townships is contested – why occupation, inheritance and history are clashing with laws

By Maxim Bolt, Associate Professor of Development Studies, University of Oxford
The transfer of township rental houses to inhabitants did not necessarily give families greater security. “Family houses” were frequently acquired by individuals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nagorno-Karabakh: crisis in the Caucasus could destabilise the whole of Eurasia
~ Israel-Palestine: the legacy of Oslo and the future of a two-state solution – podcast
~ Breathing through your nose when you exercise may make your runs easier
~ Online abuse could drive women out of political life – the time to act is now
~ NZ's Green Party is 'filling the void on the left' as voters grow frustrated with Labour's centrist shift
~ Supreme Court supermajority will clarify its constitutional revolution this year, deciding cases on guns and regulations
~ US Rebukes Egypt for Using Child Soldiers
~ World News in Brief: Crisis deepens for Mali’s children, human rights updates from Brazil, Montenegro
~ UNHCR increasingly concerned for refugees fleeing Karabakh region
~ An entry fee may not be enough to save Venice from 20 million tourists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter