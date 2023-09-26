Tolerance.ca
How to make a perfect romcom – an expert explains the recipe for romance

By Christina Wilkins, Lecturer in Film and Creative Writing, University of Birmingham
Picture the scene: it’s a dreary weeknight evening, you’re tired from work, and you want to watch something that will pick you up. My guess is that some of you – perhaps more than would admit it – would pick a romantic comedy.

Over the years the romcom has been designated as “chick flick”, dismissed at awards ceremonies (the best picture Oscar primarily goes to drama films) and frequently panned by critics. Yet, critics are not the only ones buying cinema tickets or watching…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
