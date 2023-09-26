Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rich history of black British fashion is explored in an exciting new exhibition

By Sharon Hughes, Senior Lecturer, School of Arts and Creative Industries, University of East London
The story of black people is often told through a narrow lens, explained curator Andrew Ibi, at the private viewing of his new exhibition at Somerset House. Looking to widen that lens, The Missing Thread tells the rich history of black British Fashion.

With designs by Bruce Oldfield, Ozwald…The Conversation


Read complete article

