Human Rights Observatory

'You have to be everybody’s best friend': how dreams and desires leave TV and film crew vulnerable to workplace exploitation

By Ewan Mackenzie, Lecturer in Work and Employment, Newcastle University
Alan Mckinlay, Professor of Human Resource Management, Newcastle University
A recent investigation by UK media outlets has uncovered a number of sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand, a comedian and TV presenter. Brand has denied the accusations, however this is a timely reminder of the urgent need to challenge and address power asymmetries – not just between men and women, but within workplaces, and particularly across the creative industries.

People may work for little…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
