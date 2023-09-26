Tolerance.ca
Queer film in Africa is rising – even in countries with the harshest anti-LGBTIQ+ laws

By Gibson Ncube, Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
A recent book, Queer Bodies in African Films, studies the growing LGBTIQ+ output from film-makers around the continent, from Morocco to South Africa. In the process it analyses what queerness is and means within the context of African countries. Its author, Gibson Ncube, is a lecturer and scholar who focuses his research on queerness in African cultural production – from literature to…The Conversation


© The Conversation
