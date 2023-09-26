Lithium-ion battery fires are a growing public safety concern − here's how to reduce the risk
By Apparao Rao, Professor of Physics, Clemson University
Bingan Lu, Associate Professor of Physics and Electronics, Hunan University
Mihir Parekh, Postdoctoral Fellow in Physics and Astronomy, Clemson University
Morteza Sabet, Research Assistant Professor of Automotive Engineering, Clemson University
Lithium-ion batteries power many electric cars, bikes and scooters. When they are damaged or overheated, they can ignite or explode. Four engineers explain how to handle these devices safety.
- Tuesday, September 26, 2023