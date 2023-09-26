Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What are APIs? A computer scientist explains the data sockets that make digital life possible

By Tam Nguyen, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Dayton
How do all the different pieces of digital technology you use every day – weather apps, online banking, games and so on – talk to each other? Via application programming interfaces, or APIs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
