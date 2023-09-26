Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dan Andrews leaves office as a titan of Victorian politics - who drove conservatives to distraction

By Paul Strangio, Professor of Politics, Monash University
An activist premier, a gifted political communicator and a hard man of politics, Dan Andrews has been an enormously consequential leader and one of national significance.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why an entry fee may not be enough to save Venice from 20 million tourists
~ Thailand: Upcoming verdict in case of murdered Indigenous activist ‘Billy’ must deliver justice
~ Uzbekistan Authorities Keep Wrongfully Imprisoned Lawyer Isolated
~ The Sahel faces resurgence of terrorist attacks
~ Dan Andrews quits after nine years as premier of Victoria
~ Is it time for Australia to introduce a national skills passport?
~ 'I want to get bogged at a beach in my wheelchair and know people will help'. Micheline Lee on the way forward for the NDIS
~ The Albanese government blew its shot at setting a historic new unemployment target
~ The many reviews of the public service miss one vital problem - the language used to communicate ideas
~ 1 in 5 Australian workers is either underemployed or out of work: white paper
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter