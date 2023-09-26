Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why an entry fee may not be enough to save Venice from 20 million tourists

By Sameer Hosany, Professor of Marketing, Royal Holloway University of London
Venice’s history, art and architecture attract an estimated 20 million visitors every year. The city, a Unesco World Heritage site, is often crammed with tourists in search of special memories.

But for the people who actually live there, this level of tourism has become unsustainable. So from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
